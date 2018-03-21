< Back to All News

Deputies Who Shot Burglary Suspect Back On Job

Posted: Mar. 21, 2018 12:00 AM PDT

Four Nevada County Sheriff’s deputies involved in the shooting and wounding of a burglary suspect about a month ago are back on the job. While a criminal investigation being done by the District Attorney’s Office hasn’t been completed yet, Sheriff Keith Royal says a Department administrative investigation has cleared the deputies…

Royal says he doesn’t believe any wrongdoing has been found by the D-A’s Office, at this point. The incident occurred, following a brief vehicle pursuit of the suspect, 39-year-old Christopher Mills, of Bangor, near Nevada City.The department says Mills tried to back his vehicle into a patrol car, and possibly run over a deputy,on Horseshoe Lane, just before he was shot in the arms and legs. The deputies were then placed on administrative leave, with pay. After Mills was released from the hospital, he was arrested and charged with attempted murder, burglary, and evasion. Mills is also facing prosecution in Yuba County in the shooting and wounding of a man in Rackerby that happened three days before the confrontation with the Nevada County Sheriff’s deputies.

