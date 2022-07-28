Deputy Is NevCo Employee of Year

This year’s Nevada County Employee of the Year is a sheriff’s deputy. Sheriff’s Department Communications Manager, Andrew Trygg, says Deputy Galen Spittler was one of the first from the department responding to what became the River Fire, near Colfax, in August of last year…

The fire eventually destroyed over 26-hundred acres and 102 homes in Placer and Nevada counties…

The department says Spittler’s calm demeanor and clear, concise communication was critical during the emergency. Spittler also works on the Sheriff’s Department’s Mobile Crisis Team. He received the honor at Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting, among numerous other employees and management personnel who were also recognized for various notable work. Trygg notes that Sergeant Randal Langer was nominated for Supervisor of the Year and Deputy Damian Norden received a nod for Innovative Employee of the Year.