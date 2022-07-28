< Back to All News

Deputy Is NevCo Employee of Year

Posted: Jul. 28, 2022 12:37 AM PDT

This year’s Nevada County Employee of the Year is a sheriff’s deputy. Sheriff’s Department Communications Manager, Andrew Trygg, says Deputy Galen Spittler was one of the first from the department responding to what became the River Fire, near Colfax, in August of last year…

click to listen to Andrew Trygg

The fire eventually destroyed over 26-hundred acres and 102 homes in Placer and Nevada counties…

click to listen to Andrew Trygg

The department says Spittler’s calm demeanor and clear, concise communication was critical during the emergency. Spittler also works on the Sheriff’s Department’s Mobile Crisis Team. He received the honor at Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting, among numerous other employees and management personnel who were also recognized for various notable work. Trygg notes that Sergeant Randal Langer was nominated for Supervisor of the Year and Deputy Damian Norden received a nod for Innovative Employee of the Year.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha