Despite All The Moisture Bark Beetles Still Present

Posted: May. 31, 2023 12:16 AM PDT

Despite plenty of rain and snow this past winter and spring, bark beetles remain a significant threat to ponderosa pine forests and woodlands. Tom Smith, a forest pest specialist with Cal Fire, says property owners are encouraged to work with a licensed timber operator to remove and/or salvage the trees…

click to listen to Tom Smith

Smith says pine trees that were uprooted or broken in recent storms may attract and spread bark beetles, if not treated and monitored…

click to listen to Tom Smith

Where downed or dead pine trees are going to remain on timberlands, Cal Fire encourages property owners to lop branches from stems and spread them in sunny areas away from roads or structures. Also, buck logs to lengths shorter than four feet. Or bury, chip, de-bark, solarize, or burn pine slash, before beetle colonies become established and spread to nearby healthy pines. Under normal conditions, bark beetles can actually renew a forest, by killing older trees, and those weakened by disease, drought, smog, or physical damage.

