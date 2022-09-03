Despite Heat Air Quality Has Been Decent Here

The hot summers also usually mean stagnant and poor air quality, especially in the foothills. But that’s not been the case, according to the Northern Sierra Air Quality Management District. Deputy Air Pollution Control Officer, Joe Fish, says levels have been no worse than moderate, for the most part, in the Grass Valley region. That’s actually the second-best ranking out of five levels. And the few unhealthy days have applied only to sensitive groups of people…

It’s also been a lot less smoky, with wildfires burning far less acreage in the north state so far. And with smog always a huge factor, Fish also notes that there have gradually been more clean-burning vehicles over the years…

Fish says the worst months are normally already past us, which are July and August. But with September and October being the driest months, he says air quality could decline more, if large wildfires still manage to flare up.