< Back to All News

Despite Heat No Air Quality Alerts Here

Posted: Jun. 30, 2023 12:57 PM PDT

The foothills can have deceptively high smog levels in the summer, as bad as the valley. But even with our first significant heatwave, no alerts or warnings have been issued by the Northern Sierra Air Quality Management District. However, District Air Pollution Control Specialist, Duane Strawser, says residents should still take the usual precautions…

click to listen to Duane Strawser

Strawser says people with health challenges or have above-average sensitivities, including older populations and young children, are the ones that may need to stay indoors more…

click to listen to Duane Strawser

Strawser mentions that the burn ban should also keep particulate pollution levels down. And there’s also less dust, with many construction companies suspending projects until Wednesday. It’s the first time this season that temperatures have been near or above 100 degrees.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha