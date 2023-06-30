Despite Heat No Air Quality Alerts Here

The foothills can have deceptively high smog levels in the summer, as bad as the valley. But even with our first significant heatwave, no alerts or warnings have been issued by the Northern Sierra Air Quality Management District. However, District Air Pollution Control Specialist, Duane Strawser, says residents should still take the usual precautions…

Strawser says people with health challenges or have above-average sensitivities, including older populations and young children, are the ones that may need to stay indoors more…

Strawser mentions that the burn ban should also keep particulate pollution levels down. And there’s also less dust, with many construction companies suspending projects until Wednesday. It’s the first time this season that temperatures have been near or above 100 degrees.