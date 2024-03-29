Despite Opposition, No Action On Events Center

Despite overwhelmingly negative comments at a nearly four-hour public hearing, the Nevada County Planning Commission has delayed a decision on a proposed outdoor events center.The center would be located on Country Heights Drive, about a half mile west of Lake Wildwood. Numerous neighbors paraded to the podium to express their misgivings, especially about noise from music. That included David Fink. He said it would disrupt his rural quality of life…

Other concerns included traffic, parking, dust and lighting. The center would accomodate mostly private events, such as weddings, anniversaries, family reunions, memorials, and birthdays. But a continuance was approved. However, Commission Chair Mike Mastrodonato said he didn’t think the project was a good fit for the area. He also didn’t appear to be swayed by assurances from the applicant that the various issues would be adequately monitored…

Meanwhile, the property owner, John Conger, said the project has turned out to be much more stressful than he anticipated…

County staff was requested to come back with more information, based on concerns heard, with another public hearing tentatively scheduled for April 25th.