Despite Rain Firefighters Still On Max Alert

While the first major rain in Nevada County since September will be a welcome sight, firefighter staffing remains at its seasonal peak. Jim Mathias is Division Chief for Cal Fire’s Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit. He says there are no plans to downsize, so far, even though it feels a lot more like autumn…

Mathias says peak staffing is about 350 to 400 firefighters and there are no plans to reduce it yet until we get a lot more precipitation beyond this week…

Mathias says the debris burning ban is also still in place. And he says despite the large number of wildfires in recent years, burning can still be an effective tool in reducing vegetation fuels, as long as it’s done responsibly and done under proper weather conditions.