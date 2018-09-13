< Back to All News

Despite Smoky Days, Fair Attendance Up From 2017

Posted: Sep. 13, 2018 12:12 PM PDT

Numbers for the Nevada County Fair are out for 2018. Deputy Manager Patrick Eidman says it’s not a record, but 91-thousand people attended the five-day event, which, despite some hot smoky days, was more people than last year…

And, of course, when people come to the fair, they eat. More than 935-thousand dollars was spent on Treat Street, with most of that money going to non-profits…

More than eleven-thousand people attended the arena events, including the KNCO Destruction Derby. This year’s fair included over 75-hundred exhibits, and as was released in the past, the Junior Livestock Auction grossed a record 620-thousand dollars. 214 animals were sold. Next year’s fair is August 7 thru 11, 2019.

