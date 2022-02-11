Despite The Dry 2022 Snowpack Still Looks Decent

Despite the mostly-dry January, the February second snowpack survey for the Nevada Irrigation District still looks pretty good. Water Operations Manager Chip Close says the cold nights and mornings have helped…

Cumulative precipitation at Bowman Reservoir was over 43 inches, which is 114-percent of average. District reservoir storage is also decent, at 97-percent of normal. Meanwhile, Close says on Wednesday the NID Board of Directors voted to lift the 20-percent conservation mandate that had been in place since July…

Close says it’s never stayed dry from January through the rest of the rainy season in 135 years of district recordkeeping. He says reducing the drought stage also removes the consumption price hikes. That means normal pricing has been restored, at least for now.