< Back to All News

Details Out On Grass Valley Post Office Crash

Posted: May. 24, 2023 12:54 PM PDT

There were no service disruptions, from a Tuesday afternoon crash into the Grass Valley Post Office on East Main Street. Police Lieutenant Clint Bates says it occurred about half an hour before the facility was scheduled to close for the day. The SUV had been parked in a disabled spot in front of the facility…

click to listen to Lt Bates

Bates says there were no injuries to the driver, nor to anyone inside the post office. And the facility did not have to close on Wednesday as a result of any repair work that needed to be done…

click to listen to Lt Bates

The name of the driver is not being released.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha