Details Out On Grass Valley Post Office Crash

There were no service disruptions, from a Tuesday afternoon crash into the Grass Valley Post Office on East Main Street. Police Lieutenant Clint Bates says it occurred about half an hour before the facility was scheduled to close for the day. The SUV had been parked in a disabled spot in front of the facility…

Bates says there were no injuries to the driver, nor to anyone inside the post office. And the facility did not have to close on Wednesday as a result of any repair work that needed to be done…

The name of the driver is not being released.