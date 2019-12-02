Developer Gets OK to Tear Down Old Building

A developer has gotten permission from the city to tear down an old building in Grass Valley in favor of new ones. The single-family building was constructed around 1939 at 500 Bennett Street. City Community Development Director Tom Last says it’s boarded up, and not in very good condition…

Although the building is old, it was not determined by the Historic Commission to be considered a landmark or historically significant. It’s also not located in the Downtown Historical District. Last says there are several things that are looked at when it comes to tearing down an old building…

The decision by the Development Review Committee last week means the developer can get a demolition permit, and would also have to have the proper personnel involved if there is lead in the building or other hazardous materials. The committee reviewed a conceptual design for the apartment complex last month, which, if built, would contain 96 units.

–gf