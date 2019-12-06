Developer Pays For Muddy Releases In Wolf Creek

A Yuba City developer has agreed to a monetary settlement over environmental threats to Grass Valley’s Wolf Creek. Andrew Altevogt is with the Central Valley Regional Water Quality Control Board. He says the developer, Hilbers New Home Communities, has been constructing a 45-home subdivision on Brunswick Road, called Timberwood Estates. But he says they weren’t adequately prepared to deal with erosion control from the heavy rains between November of last year and February of this year, allowing muddy flows into a nearby creek which drains to Wolf Creek…

Altevogt says Hilbers has agreed to pay 160-thousand-875 dollars for violating its stormwater permit…

Altevogt says Timberwood Estates is in an area that gets roughly three times the rainfall that the valley gets. Hilbers has installed a treatment system to filter stormwater prior to discharges to the creek.