< Back to All News

Developer Pays For Muddy Releases In Wolf Creek

Posted: Dec. 6, 2019 12:35 AM PST

A Yuba City developer has agreed to a monetary settlement over environmental threats to Grass Valley’s Wolf Creek. Andrew Altevogt is with the Central Valley Regional Water Quality Control Board. He says the developer, Hilbers New Home Communities, has been constructing a 45-home subdivision on Brunswick Road, called Timberwood Estates. But he says they weren’t adequately prepared to deal with erosion control from the heavy rains between November of last year and February of this year, allowing muddy flows into a nearby creek which drains to Wolf Creek…

click to listen to Andrew Altevogt

Altevogt says Hilbers has agreed to pay 160-thousand-875 dollars for violating its stormwater permit…

click to listen to Andrew Altevogt

Altevogt says Timberwood Estates is in an area that gets roughly three times the rainfall that the valley gets. Hilbers has installed a treatment system to filter stormwater prior to discharges to the creek.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha