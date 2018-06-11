Developers Proceed With Grass Valley Home Project

Developers are planning to go ahead with a housing project in Grass Valley, and hope to break ground in a few months. Architect Tobin Dougherty says ‘Homes at Guilded Springs’ will feature 28 homes on historic property on Linden Avenue…
Dougherty says the project has been in the works since the late 1990s, and the land is already zoned residential, even though there is currently a tomato farm on that property. He say the farmer is not too happy about the project, but the rest of the community is on board…
There was an open house on the property over the weekend. The project is currently in the development review process.
–gf
