Developers Proceed With Grass Valley Home Project

Developers are planning to go ahead with a housing project in Grass Valley, and hope to break ground in a few months. Architect Tobin Dougherty says ‘Homes at Guilded Springs’ will feature 28 homes on historic property on Linden Avenue…

Listen to Tobin Dougherty 1

Dougherty says the project has been in the works since the late 1990s, and the land is already zoned residential, even though there is currently a tomato farm on that property. He say the farmer is not too happy about the project, but the rest of the community is on board…

Listen to Tobin Dougherty 2

There was an open house on the property over the weekend. The project is currently in the development review process.

–gf