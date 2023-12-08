Developers Moving Forward With Dorsey Marketplace

The recent court ruling regarding the Dorsey Marketplace project in Grass Valley is seen as only a minor technical legal setback by the developers. Development Manager Warren Hughes says plans will continue to move forward, although slower than they’d like. He says it’s hoped the change to the environmental impact report regarding air pollution impacts will be completed by around the middle of next year…

The lawsuit, filed by Protect Grass Valley and the Community Environmental Advocates Foundation, also alleged that Dorsey Marketplace would negatively impact downtown businesses. A 100-thousand square foot shopping center is included. Hughes says there are no specific tenants signed so far, partly due to the litigation…

The project also includes 172 apartment units. The lawsuit also alleged that it doesn’t include any affordable housing. The Nevada County Superior Court judge only agreed that there were some deficiencies in the EIR.