< Back to All News

Developers Moving Forward With Dorsey Marketplace

Posted: Dec. 7, 2023 4:51 PM PST

The recent court ruling regarding the Dorsey Marketplace project in Grass Valley is seen as only a minor technical legal setback by the developers. Development Manager Warren Hughes says plans will continue to move forward, although slower than they’d like. He says it’s hoped the change to the environmental impact report regarding air pollution impacts will be completed by around the middle of next year…

click to listen to Warren Hughes

The lawsuit, filed by Protect Grass Valley and the Community Environmental Advocates Foundation, also alleged that Dorsey Marketplace would negatively impact downtown businesses. A 100-thousand square foot shopping center is included. Hughes says there are no specific tenants signed so far, partly due to the litigation…

click to listen to Warren Hughes

The project also includes 172 apartment units. The lawsuit also alleged that it doesn’t include any affordable housing. The Nevada County Superior Court judge only agreed that there were some deficiencies in the EIR.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha