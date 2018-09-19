< Back to All News

Device Protection Plans Approved For GVSD

Posted: Sep. 19, 2018 1:00 PM PDT

Local high school students have had them for some time. Now middle and elementary students in the Grass Valley School District will soon be able to obtain a low-cost protection plan for electronic devices issued to students. District Administrative Assistant, Donna Hardy, says the 15-dollar plan covers one device and should be available in the next month or so

click to listen to Donna Hardy

The plan also covers loss or theft. Hardy says it also provides stable device funding source for the district…

click to listen to Donna Hardy

Devices issued by school districts include chromebooks and iPads. Most students have access to devices in their classroom, while some are assigned to them for their use during the school year. A growing portion of the daily curriculum is now online, making such devices a more central part of education. The protection plan is effective until the completion of the school year.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha