Device Protection Plans Approved For GVSD

Local high school students have had them for some time. Now middle and elementary students in the Grass Valley School District will soon be able to obtain a low-cost protection plan for electronic devices issued to students. District Administrative Assistant, Donna Hardy, says the 15-dollar plan covers one device and should be available in the next month or so

The plan also covers loss or theft. Hardy says it also provides stable device funding source for the district…

Devices issued by school districts include chromebooks and iPads. Most students have access to devices in their classroom, while some are assigned to them for their use during the school year. A growing portion of the daily curriculum is now online, making such devices a more central part of education. The protection plan is effective until the completion of the school year.