Dia De Los Muertas Downtown Grass Valley

Posted: Nov. 2, 2023 12:25 AM PDT

Downtown Grass Valley is bubbling with more activities today (Thurs.). Pop Up Events Coordinator Robin Grivas says the Dia De Los Muertos Community Altar Show and Procession is happening from 11am to 8pm. But it’s not your typical festive event. Local artists have partnered with merchants in creating respectful altar displays in store windows and alcoves, as part of the Day of the Dead…

click to listen to Robin Grivas

Grivas says the traditional procession begins at 6:30 this evening at El Barrio, on Neal Street, and ends at Loot and Lore on West Main Street, where the owner helped establish this event…

click to listen to Robin Grivas

Grivas says two arts and crafts stations are also set up all day for kids on the Mill Street Plaza. And they invite artists, altaristas, business owners, community organizers, musicians, and anyone passionate about this cultural celebration to participate.

