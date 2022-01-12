Diaz Not Running Again

Nevada County will have a new Clerk-Recorder. Incumbent Greg Diaz has officially announced that he will not seek a fourth elected term in June. He was appointed, in June of 2007, by the Board of Supervisors, to fill out the last three years of his predecessor’s term

Diaz was first elected in 2010. And he’s endorsing Assistant Clerk-Recorder Natalie Adona, who, last Friday, announced her candidacy for the job…

Adona joined the Department in October of 2019. As for his work for the county, Diaz says he wanted to do it routinely and do it well and that it’s been a joy to be a public servant here. He will officially be leaving the job next January. And he says he has no future plans at the moment.