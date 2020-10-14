Diaz Responds To Poll Watcher Concerns

With reports of President Trump wanting a, quote, “army” of poll watchers, amid his ongoing allegations of voter fraud, the topic also came up at the Nevada County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday. The question came from Board Chair Heidi Hall, after a routine presentation from county elections officials about the 2020 voting process…

click to listen to Heidi Hall

County Clerk-Recorder Greg Diaz told the Board he’s already met with local law enforcement officials. He says federal law no longer allows a presence of uniformed officers at polling places, over the potential that could also be intimidating, although they can respond if there’s a problem. But he says his office does employ what he calls “FEDS”, or Field Election Deputies…

click to listen to Greg Diaz

Trump field election generals emphasize the goal is not to interfere with voters. The Biden campaign also has poll-watching plans. The Republican Party had been restricted from placing partisans inside precincts since the 1980’s, when a court ruled they were systematically harassing and intimidating voters. A 2018 court ruling lifted those restrictions.