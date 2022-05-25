Diaz Says Election Security Strong As Ever

With the June Primary now less than two weeks away, Nevada County’s outgoing Clerk-Recorder has released what is his last security statement. And Greg Diaz says he’s been issuing such statements since he first took office in 2007 and it’s just coincidental to recent fraud fears and other allegations of irregularities with the election process. But he says it has resulted in some improvements…

Diaz points out that the electoral process is not exactly a single, hackable system, since there is no central U.S voter data base. And no component of the voting system is

And after the election, Diaz says a canvass is conducted that includes a review of the vote tally and conditional and provisional ballots. There’s also a mandated audit.