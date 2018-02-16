< Back to All News

Diaz Somewhat Surprised At Facing 2 Challengers

Posted: Feb. 16, 2018 5:25 PM PST

Longtime Nevada County Clerk-Recorder Greg Diaz admits to being caught a little off guard, when two challengers announced their candidacies to unseat him, on consecutive days…

Diaz is seeking a third elected term in June. He was originally appointed to the job, by the Board of Supervisors, in 2007. Speaking on “KNCO: Insight”, earlier today (Fri.)…he says it’s going to be a very busy time, juggling his campaign along with preparing to participate, as a pilot county, for the Voters Choice Act, which will mean a vote-by-mail-only format…

In the previous two elections, Diaz faced a challenge from only one candidate, which was in 2010. The challengers for this election are Elise Strickler, who once worked for Diaz in the elections office, and Mary Anne Davis, who is the event and nonprofit manager for the Union newspaper, as well as president of the 49er Breakfast Rotary Club of Nevada City.

