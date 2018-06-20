Diaz Touts Efficiency Of June Primary Vote Count

The June Primary is being called one of the most successful in Nevada County history by Clerk-Recorder Greg Diaz. He says all votes have been tabulated two weeks earlier than ever before, mainly due to much fewer provisional ballots to count, or below 50, thanks to an all mail-in system…

Nevada County is one of five counties this year participating in the all mail-in system, under a pilot program approved by state lawmakers. Diaz says the quicker certified count is despite a near-record turnout, or 56-point-9 percent, which is 12-percent more than the 2014 June Primary….

Diaz says 95-percent of all votes here were done by mail, with only about five-percent still opting to cast ballots the traditional way, at one of several vote centers that were set up. Meanwhile, Diaz concedes that there may be fewer definitive results on election night with this system. If mail-in ballots are not turned on, or near, Election Day, they are not counted. But Diaz also says he can’t recall any change in the outcome of a race after election night in all his years as Clerk-Recorder.