Digital Learning Center at Fairgrounds Opens Monday

A new resource center to help support students with no or poor internet connectivity is ready to go for Monday morning. The Digital Learning Center and Youth Hub located in the Main Exhibit Building at the Nevada County Fairgrounds will open at 8:00 AM Monday. The Center, being managed by Bright Futures for Youth (formerly the Friendship Club), is set up because many Nevada County students have been struggling to access distance education while working at home during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Listen to Jennifer Singer

Bright Futures Executive Director, Jennifer Singer, says any student in Nevada County is eligible to use the center which can accommodate up to 38 students at one time, but priority goes to those with out internet access.

Listen to Jennifer Singer

Students are encouraged to bring their own technology, but there will be a limited number of computers available for students to access.

Singer says their will be a combination of paid staff as well as volunteers manning the center.

Listen to Jennifer Singer

Singer says there will be between four and six adults on hand to supervise the students.

Students in grades K-3 need to have a parent stay with them while working in the center. Middle school and high school students can work at the center without a parent present, however, they must be registered by an adult.

The center is not set up for tutoring or individualized support, but students can access their Zoom classes and other internet-based materials.

Listen to Jennifer Singer

On Monday, or the first day a student comes to the center, parents will have to register them before dropping them off. They will access the center through Gate 1 at the fairgrounds.

Listen to Jennifer Singer

The Center will be open all week, but will close until after the election. Hours are 8 am until 2 pm. Limited food services will be provided for students at the center through the school districts.