Digital Media Ctr Holds Halloween Open House

If you can’t wait to trick-or-treat until Halloween, on Wednesday, there’s one place you can get an early start this evening. The Nevada County Digital Media Center and other tenants in the building, on New Mohawk Road, are having an Open House. And Center Executive Director Ramona Howard says everyone will be handing out candy…

The Nevada County Digital Media Center describes itself as the hub for all things film and video. And Howard says they’ve just produced a new kids’ show, among numerous productions and activities…

Howard says they’re also broadcasting scary movies all day on Halloween on Channel 11, one of their three cable channels. For the latest about the Media Center, you can go to their website or facebook page. The Open House is from 5 to 7 this evening, at 104 New Mowhawk Road.