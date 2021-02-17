< Back to All News

Dignity Health Boosting Hospitality House

Posted: Feb. 17, 2021 12:01 AM PST

Dignity Health has been partnering with Hospitality House over the years, as more families continue to find themselves housing insecure and homeless. And now, Hospitality House Development Director Ashley Quadros says the medical corporation, this year, is donating around five-thousand dollars in unrestricted funding…

Quadros says past grant opportunities offered by Dignity Health helped launch the Recuperative Dorm at Utah’s Place, in 2018…

The program’s success inspired Hospitality House to grow medical recovery services further. Through expanded collaboration, 10 additional medical respite beds were introduced last year. Dignity Health also has helped form a partnership between Granite Wellness Centers, Grass Valley Police, and Hospitality House, launching the Rapid Access to Wellness Program in 2019.

