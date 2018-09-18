Dignity Health Merger Questioned At Meeting

One of 17 meetings around the state regarding last year’s announced mega-merger proposal between Dignity Health and Catholic Health Initiatives was held at the Foothills Event Center in Grass Valley Monday afternoon. And members of the Calfornia Nurses Association were the most skeptical of the plan, which would impact Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital.The meetings are held by the State Attorney General’s Office, which has the final say. Laurie Harting, the Dignity Health Senior Vice-President for the Sacramento Region, touted the improved clinical expertise, as well as enhanced technology….

But CNA member Mieke Olswang who’s worked at the local hospital for 12 years, says there are numerous grey areas. That includes merger language that she says only guarantees keeping the hospital open for five years. She says they want a 15-year guarantee…

Another nurse stated that this merger in other parts of the country has resulted in numerous layoffs. Hospital President and CEO, Katherine Medieros, says she believes the merger will keep all collective bargaining agreements in place, with no reduction in services…

If approved by the State Attorney General’s office, the merger might take effect in about a year.