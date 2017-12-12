Dignity Health Merging

Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital officials are excited about Dignity Health and Catholic Health Initiatives combining their national ministries to create a new nonprofit Catholic health system. But the hospital’s new Chief Medical Officer, Doctor Jeffrey Rosenberg, says it won’t actually take effect for up to another year and he doesn’t anticipate any noticeable impacts on services or patients…

click to listen to Dr Rosenberg

Rosenberg was speaking to the medical host of “KNCO: Insight”, Kimberly Parker, who is Executive Director of the Hospital Foundation. Parker says areas of operation won’t overlap at all…

click to listen to Kimberly Parker

A news release states that, quote, “the new health system will build a stronger operational and financial foundation to expand access to quality care, build upon complementary resources and capabilities, and reinvest in critical areas, to accelerate improvements in care delivery”, unquote.