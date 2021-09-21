< Back to All News

Dignity Health Nurses Approve Four-Year Contract

Posted: Sep. 21, 2021 3:57 PM PDT

Dignity Health nurses, including at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, have ratified a new contract. It includes a wage increase of 13 and a half percent over four years. It covers over 14-thousand who are members of the California Nurses Association, including around 260 at the hospital. One of those nurses here is Elissa Preston…

click to listen to Elissa Preston

Preston says the contract also includes new provisions that will strengthen prevention measures Dignity must take against infectious diseases, such as the coronavirus. She says they’ve gained representation on the company’s pandemic task force and will get the highest level of personal protective equipment…

click to listen to Elissa Preston

The contract also allows more input from nurses on ensuring workplace violence prevention. That’s partly in reference to unruly patients and members of the public not wanting to follow pandemic protocols and restrictions.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha