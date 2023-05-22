Dignity Health Urgent Care Up and Running

The urgent care community in western Nevada County continues to transition as Dignity Health has absorbed the closed Yubadocs medical practice formerly at the Fowler Center in Grass Valley.

On the weekly news segment with KNCO, Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Chief Executive Officer Dr. Scott Neeley, says the Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Medical Group care center is now open on Sierra College Drive and they are trying to get the word out.

Dr. Neeley says the emergency Department has seen an increase of patients, and the opening of the new center will lessen the impact at the hospital.

Neeley shares a story about a friend with an ear infection that needed to use the clinic right after it opened earlier this month.

However, Dr. Neeley says if it is an emergency, do not hesitate to go to the hospital. Appointments are necessary, but readily available by calling the number the phone number is 530-477-4480.