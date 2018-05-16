< Back to All News

Disaster-Proofing Your Business Workshop Thursday

Posted: May. 16, 2018 12:12 PM PDT

Wildfire season is almost here, and while you will constantly be reminded of things you can do to make your home fire safe, there isn’t a lot of focus on how to save your business in case you have to evacuate. The Sierra Business Council and other agencies are trying to change that, and are partnering for a workshop on how to ‘disaster-proof’ your business. Clarke Stevenson is one of the organizers…

Listen to Clarke Stevenson 1

The morning-long workshop is Thursday, and it’s free. Stevenson says they will cover a wide variety of topics…

Listen to Clarke Stevenson 2

P-G-and-E, the Greater Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce, S-B-D-C California, and Valley Vision are all taking part. Although registration is preferred, walk-ins will be accepted. It’s from 8 to 11:30am at the Foothill Events Center in Grass Valley.

