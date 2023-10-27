Disco Inferno Halloween Ball This Weekend

Back by popular demand for a second straight year is the Disco Inferno Halloween Ball, at Miners Foundry in Nevada City Saturday night. Foundry Assistant Director Kat Kress says last year the dance floor was packed for the 1970’s-era music. And although there are a lot of older residents in the area who enjoyed those tunes during that time, the music also resonates with people of all ages…

Gervais says the Kelly Brothers do the most amazing Bee Gees she’s ever heard. Also on stage is Kate Haight…

And although you’re encouraged to dress in your favorite disco attire, Kress says any kind of costume could be suitable for the evening. Or just come as you are. The Disco Inferno Halloween Ball starts at 8pm on Saturday at Miners Foundry, on Spring Street in Nevada City. And there are still plenty of tickets available, at 25 dollars before 4pm today (Fri.). And then it’s 30 dollars.