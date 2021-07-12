Disconnection Moratorium Extended

Another moratorium prompted by the economic impacts of the pandemic has been extended. PG and E spokeswoman Megan McFarland says the moratorium on service disconnections still stay in place through September…

But McFarland also points out that disconnections were relatively rate even before the pandemic…

McFarland says PG and will also auto-enroll eligible customers in new extended payment plans by the end of September, to coincide with the potential ending of the moratorium. The state also recently extended to eviction moratorium through September.