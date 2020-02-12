< Back to All News

Discount Prescription Card Savings Touted

Feb. 12, 2020

As an indication of the growing popularity, United Way of Nevada County is touting significant savings from a discount prescription card. CEO Megan Timpany says last year residents saved over 59-thousand dollars on their medications. That’s thanks to their partnership with FamilyWize, an organization she says is focused on improving the health and well-being of individuals and families…

Those local pharmacies are CVS, Rite Aid, Walgreens, Raley’s, and KMart…

Timpany says people should never have to choose between putting food on the table or taking their prescription medication. The cards are free, with an average savings of 45-percent for certain drugs. And they’re available for people with or without insurance, also including Medicaid or Medicare.

