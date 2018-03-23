< Back to All News

Discover Malakoff! Series Kicks Off Saturday

Posted: Mar. 23, 2018 6:06 AM PDT

An educational and entertaining time to be had at the old hydraulic mine in North Bloomfield. The ‘Discover Malakoff!’ Series kicks of Saturday at Malakoff Diggins State Historic Park. Syd Brown with the Friends of North Bloomfield and Malakoff Diggins says Saturday’s event focuses on the cemetery that is part of the Park. Brown says local author Chris Ward is guiding the tour.*

Brown says the Discover Malakoff! series will take place the second Saturday of each month with a number of hikes and activities.*

For more information, visit www.malakoffdigginsstatepark.org

