Discussing A Second COVID Wave

The weather is turning cooler and the days shorter, and people around the state, including Nevada county, are beginning to think of indoor activities including how to celebrate the upcoming holidays. With that comes the possibility of a second wave of COVID-19. A consistent increase of daily positive cases in many states around the country is a possible sign that a second wave is on the way. President and CEO of Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, D. Brian Evans says that the numbers of new cases in some areas has gotten his attention. On a weekly news segment on KNCO, Dr. Evans agrees that one likely cause is complacency.

He says people know the best way to combat the spread, but they me be getting numb to the message.

He says the message from the medical experts has been consistent about how to reduce the spread, but because the virus has been highly politicized, the messages are being blurred.

Dr. Evans does say if there is a surge in Nevada County he says the hospital should be able to handle it within reason.

An overload of patients in any one area, especially one as significant as COVID, would easily overwhelm any hospital, including the local hospital.