Disease Cancels Poultry Exhibits For 2019 Fair

A disease outbreak that’s spreading north in California means cancellation of the poultry show and exhibits at this summer’s Nevada County Fair. The State Veterinarian has recommended that all such shows and exhibitions be cancelled throughout the state, while not making it a mandate, so far. And publicist Wendy Oaks, says the Fair Board of Directors voted to go along with it. She says what’s called “Virulent Newcastle Disease” is a highly contagious respiratory disease of birds, including chickens…

Oaks says there have been no local infections, so far, with only one documented case in the north part of the state, in Redwood City. Fair officials say virus particles can spread quickly by direct contact between birds. And people can also spread it, by moving infected birds, moving equipment, and feed, and by wearing clothing and shoes that have been in infected areas….

Oaks says there are usually around 200 exhibits with about 100 birds. She says they’re working to ensure youth exhibitors in the poultry barn will still have opportunities to participate in the Fair, which runs from August 7th through the 11th. That includes creating new classes within the poultry department that will allow exhibitors to share their knowledge and work.