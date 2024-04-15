Dispatch Ctr Animal Control Dept Recognition Wk

This is National Public Safety Telecommunications Week, as well as Animal Control Officer Appreciation Week. And Nevada County Sheriff’s Department Public Information Officer, Ashley Quadros, says they’re inviting the community to send in their words of thanks. She says their dispatchers also facilitate responses for the Grass Valley, Nevada City, and Truckee Police Departments…

Quadros says last year the Sheriff’s Department’s 9-1-1 dispatchers facilitated nearly 150-thousand calls…

Each agency is also planning a themed day of recognition, such as surprising dispatchers with coffee and donuts in the morning, gourmet sandwich lunches, taco bar and nacho dinners, and more. The public is also encouraged to send in cards, children’s drawings, letters, or e-mails, sharing personal accounts of how a dispatcher or animal control officer made a difference.