Dispatchers Animal Control Officers Appreciated

Posted: Apr. 14, 2022 12:14 AM PDT

It’s not too late to appreciate public safety workers across the country this week, including in Nevada County. Public Information Officer Taylor Wolfe says that includes our law enforcement dispatchers…

click to listen to Taylor Wolfe

These are vital and unseen workers who serve as the essential link between the public and emergency personnel, in times of crisis. In a statement, the Sheriff’s Department says whether it’s a 16-hour shift or handling some absolutely horrific calls, dispatchers do their job with pride and professionalism. California is also celebrating the 54th anniversary of the 9-1-1 system. And the California Office of Emergency Services continues to phase in new technology and advancements. It’s the first state to make updates to 9-1-1 calls. Meanwhile, Wolfe says animal control officers are also being highlighted this week…

click to listen to Taylor Wolfe

And while animal control officers are known for picking up strays, there’s more to the job. Officers also seek justice in cases of abused, neglected, and abandoned animals.

