Dispensaries on Council Agenda Again Tonight

Posted: Dec. 13, 2017 7:07 AM PST

The Nevada City City Council meets tonight, and once again the hot topic will be marijuana dispensaries. In their meeting last month, the council voted 3-2 to give the lone permit for a dispensary to a group called Elevation 2477, but after public comment, there seemed to be more support for another group called ‘Growing Community’. City ordinance allows for only one dispensary the first year, but mayor Duane Strawser says there’s some sentiment to change that ordinance, and allow for more than one…

Those questions could postpone another vote to a future meeting. This is the final City Council meeting of the year, and the successful applicant would be allowed to open its doors on January 1. Postponing a decision would delay that opening, but Strawser says a proper decision is more important than that January 1 date…

At issue was a scoring system that city staff put in place that ranked Elevation 2477 ahead of Growing Community, even though the latter group seemed to have more public support. Tonight’s meeting is at 6:30 at City Hall.

