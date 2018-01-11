Dispensary Decision Delayed in Nevada City

It’s still uncertain if Nevada City will allow one or three medical marijuana dispensaries. At last night’s meeting, the city council chose to delay deciding to increase the number of permitted dispensaries until legal issues about “concentration”-or the number of dispensaries allowed per population and location- can be determined. A city ordinance originally approved one dispensary last year, but with three applications that were considered worthy, the council was to discuss accepting all three. Then, between the December meeting and last night’s meeting, the “concentration” issue was brought to light causing a delay. Mayor Duane Strawser explains the situation.*

Listen to Duane Strawser 1

The issue of marijuana dispensaries drew a passionate crowd of local business owners not in favor of multiple dispensaries; as well as representatives in support of the additional cannabis businesses. Strauser says the city council wants to make sure they get it right when they do decide the number of dispensaries.

Listen to Duane Strawser 2

Strawser also clarified the dispensaries are for medical marijuana NOT recreational cannabis. A doctor’s recommendation is required for customers. The next Nevada City City Council meeting is scheduled for January 24.