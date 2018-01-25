Dispensary Decison Delay

The Nevada City City Council was shorthanded Wednesday evening, and as a result the medical marijuana dispensary issue was postponed again. Only three of the five council members were present. So, Mayor Dwayne Strawser, said the council was going to take no action on the dispensary agenda item.

The agenda item amends the ordinance specifying the number of medical cannabis dispensaries allowed in Nevada City. The amendment would allow for three dispensaries instead of one.

City Manager Catrina Olson recommended continuing the agenda item until a future meeting.

Strawser apologized for the inconvenience.

Strawser stated that Council members Evans Phelps and Valerie Moberg were traveling.