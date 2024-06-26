Dispersed Camping Once Again Poses Hazards

With this being the busiest time of the year for camping, the Nevada Irrigation District is, once again, urging people to make sure they keep dispersed sites clean. Recreation Manager Monica Reyes says they can’t provide regular trash pickup service outside of organized areas…

So Reyes says to make sure you “pack it in and pack it out”. She says it’s sad and alarming what crews routinely find, especially after weekends. She says the bags of garbage, used toilet paper, and uneaten food is not only unsightly but also attracts wild animals, including bears. It’s also a fire hazard…

And on a grander scale, the district says recreating around Bowman Lake is in the heart of the Sierra headwaters that provide water most Californians use and drink. They say healthy watersheds and forests are important, to slow the rate of climate change.