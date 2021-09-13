Display of Civil Discourse Against Afghan Withdrawal

American Legion Post 130 Commander Claude Hessel is a hero in his own right, but on Saturday morning he played two different roles during the events honoring the first responders and the lives lost during the 9/11 attacks of 2001. Hessel primary responsibility was host of the events introducing speaker Supervisor Dan Miller, as well as singers, prayer leaders, and the color guard. However, he also took the opportunity to remove his hat as Commander of the Post and an official representative of any Nevada county veteran’s organization when he made personal comments about the US withdrawal from Afghanistan.

He then shared his dissatisfaction with the process.

Hessel also says he continues to have faith in America including its first responders, military, and involved citizens like those in attendance.

In a show of respect and civility, Hessel apologized to anyone in attendance if he offended them with is words.