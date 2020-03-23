< Back to All News

Distance Learning Begins At Nevada Co Schools

Posted: Mar. 23, 2020 12:30 AM PDT

As the coronavirus mandates continue, students in Nevada County resume learning this week, about a week and a half after schools were shut down. County Superintendent of Schools Scott Lay says they’d been waiting for more specific guidelines from the state and federal government before implementing so-called distance learning…

click to listen to Scott Lay

Coursework packets have been sent out or are available for pickup. Most learning will be done online, unless internet service is not part of a household or not available. Lay some many school districts are implementing the remote-style of instruction as soon as today (Mon.), with the last one getting it underway no later than Wednesday. He says the features will not be identical, especially in areas not hooked up. He says it’s also possible that this learning process could be more accelerated for some students…

click to listen to Scott Lay

Lay says school districts will re-assess on April 13th, or after spring break, which is still scheduled for the week of April 6th. But he says it’s unclear whether the regular classroom format will return before the end of the school year.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha