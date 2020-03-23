Distance Learning Begins At Nevada Co Schools

As the coronavirus mandates continue, students in Nevada County resume learning this week, about a week and a half after schools were shut down. County Superintendent of Schools Scott Lay says they’d been waiting for more specific guidelines from the state and federal government before implementing so-called distance learning…

Coursework packets have been sent out or are available for pickup. Most learning will be done online, unless internet service is not part of a household or not available. Lay some many school districts are implementing the remote-style of instruction as soon as today (Mon.), with the last one getting it underway no later than Wednesday. He says the features will not be identical, especially in areas not hooked up. He says it’s also possible that this learning process could be more accelerated for some students…

Lay says school districts will re-assess on April 13th, or after spring break, which is still scheduled for the week of April 6th. But he says it’s unclear whether the regular classroom format will return before the end of the school year.