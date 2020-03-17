< Back to All News

Distance Learning Postponed in County Schools

Posted: Mar. 17, 2020 7:07 AM PDT

Nevada County students are out of school all week, and now they don’t have to worry about what’s called ‘distance learning’, at least not this week. In a letter issued yesterday, the county superintendent says distance learning has been suspended due to “lack of clarity received from the State and federal governments on guidelines.” The letter goes on to say, “We will reassess the ability to operate distance learning by March 20 in hopes of having distance learning operable for the weeks of March 23 through April 12.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha