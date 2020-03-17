Distance Learning Postponed in County Schools

Nevada County students are out of school all week, and now they don’t have to worry about what’s called ‘distance learning’, at least not this week. In a letter issued yesterday, the county superintendent says distance learning has been suspended due to “lack of clarity received from the State and federal governments on guidelines.” The letter goes on to say, “We will reassess the ability to operate distance learning by March 20 in hopes of having distance learning operable for the weeks of March 23 through April 12.

–gf