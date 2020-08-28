Distance Learning Still A Work In Progress

The fall session of the Nevada Joint Union High School District wraps up its second week with the all-distance-learning format continuing from last spring. But, speaking on “KNCO: Insight”, District Superintendent Brett McFadden remains optimistic that classroom learning can resume by October 26th, at least on a part-time basis, assuming the county stays off the coronavirus watch list…

McFadden also understands that some students and teachers will stay with distance learning full-time, due to coronavirus health concerns. Meanwhile, the district’s Scholarship Coordinator, Linda Melugin, says the virtual format that’s required for all kinds of work, including for staff, still has its challenges…

McFadden says, even with state benchmarks still suspended, the same academic standards for courses apply. He says schools will continue to have to feel out the situation on a weekly basis.