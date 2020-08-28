< Back to All News

Distance Learning Still A Work In Progress

Posted: Aug. 28, 2020 12:41 AM PDT

The fall session of the Nevada Joint Union High School District wraps up its second week with the all-distance-learning format continuing from last spring. But, speaking on “KNCO: Insight”, District Superintendent Brett McFadden remains optimistic that classroom learning can resume by October 26th, at least on a part-time basis, assuming the county stays off the coronavirus watch list…

click to listen to Brett McFadden

McFadden also understands that some students and teachers will stay with distance learning full-time, due to coronavirus health concerns. Meanwhile, the district’s Scholarship Coordinator, Linda Melugin, says the virtual format that’s required for all kinds of work, including for staff, still has its challenges…

click to listen to Linda Melugin

McFadden says, even with state benchmarks still suspended, the same academic standards for courses apply. He says schools will continue to have to feel out the situation on a weekly basis.

