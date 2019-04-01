< Back to All News

Distracted Driving Awareness Month Underway

Apr. 1, 2019

April also means it’s Distracted Driving Awareness Month. The National Safety Council says last year distracted driving caused an average of four deaths, and one-thousand injuries a day, across the country. It says cell phone use while driving leads to one-point-six million crashes a year, with one in four accidents caused by using a cell phone. Californa’s hands-free phone law went into effect eleven years ago. In Nevada County, CHP Officer, Mike Steele, says they’re planning two special enforcement days…

Steele says the specific dates have not been chosen yet. He says distracted driving is also included in the Drive Smart classes they hold for seniors…

Steele says distracted driving will be a primary feature during an Impact Teen Driver presentation he has planned for late this month for the entire student body at Bear River High School. Safety officials say texting is six times more likely to cause an accident than being under the influence of alcohol.

