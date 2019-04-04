Distracted Driving Enforcement Days Announced

Two stepped up distracted driving enforcement days for Nevada County have been announced by the Highway Patrol. And one of them is today. CHP Officer Mike Steele says no specific areas are being targeted, but they will likely station patrol cars near intersections, where drivers are stopped and easier to spot…

Steele says the main focus is people texting or talking on their cell phones and smartphones. He says the enforcement will likely last until around ten tonight. The other enforcement day has been scheduled for Friday, April 19th, and will also include the Grass Valley and Nevada City Police Departments and the Nevada County Sheriff’s Department. April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month.