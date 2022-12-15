Distribution Day Nearing For Toys For Tots

Today, December 15th, is Sorting Day for the Nevada County Marine Corps League’s annual Toys for Tots Drive. League member Gary Miller says it starts at two this afternoon at the Veterans Memorial Building in Grass Valley and they could use more volunteers to organize the piles of generous gift donations…

Miller says it does take some thought in preparing all the items for distribution….

Miller says it’s also not too late for more donations between now and Distribution Day, which is Saturday. They need an unwrapped item valued at 10 dollars or more. Some of the best donations include sporting goods, toy cars, planes, and boats, and board games. Also books, bicycles, scooters, puzzles, models, and small electronics. Last year, 49-hundred-52 toys were distributed in the local area, supporting around 11-hundred children.