< Back to All News

District 1 Town Hall Addresses Multiple Issues

Posted: Oct. 4, 2019 12:01 AM PDT

A town hall where county and Nevada Irrigation District leadership presented information and responded to questions from residents in around Nevada City and areas southeast along the 174 corridor drew about 100 people to the Rood Center Thursday evening. District 1 Supervisor Heidi Hall and NID Director Ricki Heck co-hosted the 90 minute session. Hall spoke about the county’s progress on four major issues: Wildfire Preparedness and Prevention, Homeless and Affordable Housing, Cannabis, and Economic Development. Heck presented information on NID involvement with fire prevention and fire fighting.

Heidi Hall fielded several questions from the public involved the Caltrans Highway 174 Safety Project that has been in the works for several years. She says the county has been working to help minimize impact.

Listen to Heidi Hall

Tree removal was also reduced from 1700 trees to approximately 550. Hall did say that the project has been confirmed as a safety project so it will be going forward.
Ricki Heck talked about specific goals the water district has, the first being forest protection and health.

Listen to Ricki Heck

The NID Director was also proud to show off the web-based fire hydrant locator tool that recently went live on the NID website.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha