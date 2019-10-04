District 1 Town Hall Addresses Multiple Issues

A town hall where county and Nevada Irrigation District leadership presented information and responded to questions from residents in around Nevada City and areas southeast along the 174 corridor drew about 100 people to the Rood Center Thursday evening. District 1 Supervisor Heidi Hall and NID Director Ricki Heck co-hosted the 90 minute session. Hall spoke about the county’s progress on four major issues: Wildfire Preparedness and Prevention, Homeless and Affordable Housing, Cannabis, and Economic Development. Heck presented information on NID involvement with fire prevention and fire fighting.

Heidi Hall fielded several questions from the public involved the Caltrans Highway 174 Safety Project that has been in the works for several years. She says the county has been working to help minimize impact.

Tree removal was also reduced from 1700 trees to approximately 550. Hall did say that the project has been confirmed as a safety project so it will be going forward.

Ricki Heck talked about specific goals the water district has, the first being forest protection and health.

The NID Director was also proud to show off the web-based fire hydrant locator tool that recently went live on the NID website.