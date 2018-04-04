District Attorney Candidates Clash At Forum

The two candidates in the Nevada County District Attorney’s race in June clashed again before prospective voters last night. At the monthly educational forum put on by local democrats, former Nevada County prosecutor Glenn Jennings, who now works for the Butte County D-A, repeatedly criticized incumbent Cliff Newell for not prosecuting cases in court…

In response, Newell said the job has a lot of administrative leadership responsibilities that are critical to effective prosecutions outside the courtroom, and that he says he’s excelled at that during his three terms…

Jennings also kept Newell on the defensive, to the applause of some members of the audience, in contending that the Nevada County District Attorney’s Office has had a high staff turnover rate, creating chaos in the office. Newell says few staff members have left, and their reasons had nothing to do with dissatisfaction with his leadership. One audience member, Sally Knutson says she’ll vote for Jennings…

The forum was held at Peace Lutheran Church in Grass Valley. Jennings was inspired to run, after resigning from the Nevada County D-A’s office in 2015, because of a difference of opinion with Newell regarding the credibility of a former sheriff’s detective.